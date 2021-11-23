Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €105.56 ($119.96).

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Vinci alerts:

EPA DG opened at €88.65 ($100.74) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($100.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €91.09 and its 200-day moving average is €91.59.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.