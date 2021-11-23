Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Timothy D. Proctor Acquires 10,000 Shares

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VWE stock opened at 11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.50. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12-month low of 8.88 and a 12-month high of 13.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 10.47.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VWE. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

