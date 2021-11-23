Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will report $152.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.21 million and the highest is $180.10 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $1.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8,695.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $435.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.87 million to $463.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $811.70 million, with estimates ranging from $580.19 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $73,400.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,570. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

