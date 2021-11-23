Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 32,091 Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Orbsat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbsat during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:OSAT opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. Orbsat Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

