Virtu Financial LLC Has $193,000 Position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of LDI opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 555,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,853,010.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255 in the last 90 days.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

