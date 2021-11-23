Virtu Financial LLC Invests $182,000 in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOSOU. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $247,000.

Get Virtuoso Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:VOSOU opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $22.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, bought 1,123,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $11,235,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Virtuoso Acquisition Company Profile

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOSOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.