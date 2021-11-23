Virtu Financial LLC Sells 8,509 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 65.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Olin by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,392,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock valued at $159,676,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.