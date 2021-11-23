Virtu Financial LLC Takes $196,000 Position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Atreca at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Atreca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 628,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Atreca by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atreca by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCEL. Wedbush decreased their price target on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

BCEL opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Atreca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $169.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.12.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). On average, research analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atreca Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

