Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 82 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 23.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,352,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft stock opened at $339.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $208.16 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

