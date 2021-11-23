Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,560 at Berenberg Bank

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,490 ($19.47) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VTY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($14.76) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,343 ($17.55).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

VTY opened at GBX 1,137 ($14.85) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,179.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,213.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 799.77 ($10.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.