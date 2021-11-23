Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Short Interest Update

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 391,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. Vizsla Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$4.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

