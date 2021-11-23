VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.53.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,778,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,587. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.