Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Vonage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.78.
Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $20.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.96, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82.
In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vonage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
