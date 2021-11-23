Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Vonage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $20.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.96, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vonage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.