Vonage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,457 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 116% compared to the average daily volume of 1,603 put options.

Shares of VG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. 181,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,212. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -294.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

