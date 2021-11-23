Vonage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,457 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 116% compared to the average daily volume of 1,603 put options.
Shares of VG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. 181,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,212. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -294.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.