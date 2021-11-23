Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,485. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.48. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $70.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 4.25%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

