VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:VSL opened at GBX 95.92 ($1.25) on Tuesday. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.20 ($1.28). The company has a current ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 33.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.47. The firm has a market cap of £266.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11.

In other news, insider Oliver Grundy bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($34,491.77).

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

