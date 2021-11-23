Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 40,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 415,496 shares.The stock last traded at $13.89 and had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTEX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Get Vtex alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Vtex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,552,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $6,296,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $5,492,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $18,533,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.