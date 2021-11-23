W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $496.74

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $496.74 and last traded at $496.74, with a volume of 4121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $492.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.41 and a 200-day moving average of $443.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.