Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $183.14

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.14 and traded as high as $196.00. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $196.00, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on WKCMF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.14 and a 200 day moving average of $168.59.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

