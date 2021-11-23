Wagerr Price Tops $0.0222 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $413.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012079 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.87 or 0.00879561 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 224,518,507 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

