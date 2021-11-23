Wall Street Games (WSG) Market Cap Tops $33.81 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $33.81 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00089843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,268.96 or 0.07481624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,194.42 or 1.00236926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 979,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 309,705,959,103,338 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars.

