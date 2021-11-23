Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Acquires C$22,500.00 in Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Alar Soever acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,104,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$946,892.25.

Alar Soever also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Alar Soever acquired 50,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,250.00.

WM stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.43. 1,314,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,878. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.42 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.