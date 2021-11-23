Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 366,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CarLotz alerts:

LOTZ stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. CarLotz, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $355.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.17.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. Research analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CarLotz in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.