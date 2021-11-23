Walleye Trading LLC Purchases 15,079 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 108.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Venus Concept were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. Venus Concept Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VERO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

