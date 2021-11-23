Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Raised to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $166.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $156.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day moving average of $143.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,355,448 shares of company stock worth $934,316,661. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

