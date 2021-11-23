Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,747 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

WVE stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $235.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

