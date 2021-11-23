Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,124 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,665 shares of company stock valued at $39,582,021. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.06.

Shares of EXPE traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.06. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.