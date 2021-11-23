Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Buys 236 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.4% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

Broadcom stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $553.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of $519.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $227.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.00 and a fifty-two week high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

