Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 419 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 1.5% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.26. 39,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

