Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 115,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.20. 704,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,330,102. The company has a market cap of $386.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

