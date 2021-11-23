Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 757 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,613. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

