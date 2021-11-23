Wedbush Comments on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Guggenheim raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

