Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $460,000 Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after buying an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAR opened at $301.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.27. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.71.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $2,258,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $191.50.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

