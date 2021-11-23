Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $673,935,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

