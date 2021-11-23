Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Standex International (SXI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Standex International (NYSE: SXI) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2021 – Standex International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

11/10/2021 – Standex International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

11/8/2021 – Standex International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/5/2021 – Standex International had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $133.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/19/2021 – Standex International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

SXI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $73.52 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $65,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $395,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,278 shares of company stock worth $2,574,574. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,641,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the third quarter worth $17,384,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Standex International by 192.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Standex International by 658.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Standex International by 447.7% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

