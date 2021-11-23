Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Standex International (SXI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Standex International (NYSE: SXI) in the last few weeks:
- 11/16/2021 – Standex International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “
- 11/10/2021 – Standex International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “
- 11/8/2021 – Standex International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 11/5/2021 – Standex International had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $133.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/19/2021 – Standex International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “
SXI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $73.52 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $65,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $395,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,278 shares of company stock worth $2,574,574. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,641,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the third quarter worth $17,384,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Standex International by 192.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Standex International by 658.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Standex International by 447.7% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
