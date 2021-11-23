Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.13% of Paychex worth $51,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $124.43 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

