Welch & Forbes LLC Has $263.65 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $263,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.60 and a 200-day moving average of $142.31. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $165.70. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

