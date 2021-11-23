Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $84,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $489.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

