WELL Market Capitalization Achieves $20.68 Million (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One WELL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. WELL has a total market capitalization of $20.68 million and approximately $36,275.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00237308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00087696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.