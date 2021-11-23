Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 136,409 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,409 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.30% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,675,000 after buying an additional 113,214 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 585,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,040,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,605,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,725,000 after buying an additional 86,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

