Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 40.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 963,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,992 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $32,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 12.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth $1,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of TR stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of -0.07. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $58.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.