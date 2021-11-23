Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 329 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after buying an additional 467,379 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,532,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $149.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day moving average of $143.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.