Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $2,321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $2,564,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $3,165,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $4,318,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

