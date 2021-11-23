Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,296,000 after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

