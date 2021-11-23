West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan Buys 1,000 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick J. Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $548.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.98.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 89,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

