Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 156,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,493. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLMS. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.