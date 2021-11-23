Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.35.

WSM stock opened at $217.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.20. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 66,041 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

