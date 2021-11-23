Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $226.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given impressive third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8% and 2.9%, respectively. Also, the metrics improved 30% and 16% year over year, respectively, given strength across all brands along with 67% accelerated e-commerce growth. Comps increased 16.9% for that period. Impressively, the company lifted its fiscal 2021 outlook once again on solid macro trends. Williams-Sonoma continues to enhance the e-commerce channel, optimize supply chain and undertake cost-control measures to drive growth. Yet, it anticipates heightened supply chain disruptions in the future. Also, higher costs pose a risk.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.35.

NYSE WSM opened at $217.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $98.75 and a one year high of $223.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.20.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

