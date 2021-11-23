Wing Price Hits $21.43 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

