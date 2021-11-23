Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $345.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $345.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDAY. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.46.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $274.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.72. Workday has a 1 year low of $204.86 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,526.30, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $534,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Workday by 10,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Workday by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

